Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,230 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

