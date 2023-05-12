Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,402 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.