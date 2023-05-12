Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 172.96 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

