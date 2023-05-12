Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.