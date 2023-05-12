Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $98.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

