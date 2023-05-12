Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

