Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

