Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

