Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 297.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

