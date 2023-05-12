Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,077,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $48,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

