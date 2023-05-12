Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

