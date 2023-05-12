Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

