Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.90.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.00.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of C$467.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$460.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4278523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.