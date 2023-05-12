Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMTGet Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.85 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of CLMT opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

