Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($12.34) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $3,001,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,019,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

