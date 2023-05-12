Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WW International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a report released on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

WW International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WW opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

