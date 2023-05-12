Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $387.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.54.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

