Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.