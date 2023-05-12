ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Update

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the April 15th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of XFIN opened at $10.32 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,230,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

