Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,230,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 24,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 630,438 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,995,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,070,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 726,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,847,282 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 176,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.70. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

