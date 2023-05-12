Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

