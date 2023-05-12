Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.19 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.21 million, a P/E ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.61.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). Extendicare had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of C$310.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$309.50 million. Analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.1762926 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -960.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

