Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $46.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 28.40.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

