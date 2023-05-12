Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

FSZ opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$582.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.49. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$6.90 and a 52-week high of C$10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of C$184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$184.20 million. Analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.099844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

