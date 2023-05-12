Financial Analysis: Boxed (BOXDQ) vs. Its Peers

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1170 3508 49 2.70

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Boxed’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.52% -51.41% -10.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $16.10 billion -$177.94 million 20.03

Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

