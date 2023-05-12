Financial Analysis: Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) & Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -13.63% -66.92% -10.41% Bone Biologics N/A -27.03% -23.34%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,001.32%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Invacare.

Volatility & Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invacare and Bone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million ($2.18) -0.01 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million N/A N/A

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

