Financial Analysis: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) vs. Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tyler Technologies and Liquid Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $435.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Liquid Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.85 billion 8.80 $164.24 million $3.66 106.18 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 8.31% 9.02% 4.98% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.79, indicating that its stock price is 579% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Liquid Holdings Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. develops and provides proprietary next generation software technology that integrates trading, real-time risk management, accounting, reporting and administration tools in a single platform for the financial services community. Its customers include small to mid-sized hedge fund managers, asset managers, wealth management offices, family offices and financial institutions. The company offers a single, consolidated portfolio view, broker, execution and clearing firm neutral, real-time portfolio risk management and scenario analysis and accounting and reporting management, fee management, and transaction cost analysis. Liquid Holdings Group was founded by Richard Schaeffer, Brian Ferdinand and Robert D. Keller on January 17, 2012 and is headquartered Hoboken, NJ.

