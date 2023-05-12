First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Head to Head Review

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) and Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Mid Bancshares and Community Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.65%. Community Financial has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.07%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Community Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $255.57 million 1.79 $72.95 million $3.68 6.06 Community Financial $82.52 million 1.73 $28.32 million $5.20 4.83

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Community Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial. Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Community Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 24.48% 12.50% 1.16% Community Financial 29.65% 16.27% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Community Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Community Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

