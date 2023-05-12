First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) vs. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Head-To-Head Survey

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and Shinhan Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $146.63 million 1.54 $46.93 million $1.82 5.48 Shinhan Financial Group $18.75 billion 0.71 $3.25 billion $6.53 4.06

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First of Long Island and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 28.08% 11.24% 0.97% Shinhan Financial Group 17.86% 9.65% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First of Long Island and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shinhan Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.33%. Shinhan Financial Group has a consensus price target of $32.31, indicating a potential upside of 21.88%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. First of Long Island pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Shinhan Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

