FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLT opened at $227.17 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

