Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Flex worth $23,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Trading Up 8.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Flex stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

