FORA Capital LLC Invests $288,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 35.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,520,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,916 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terex Stock Performance

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.