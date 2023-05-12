FORA Capital LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,410,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

SPG stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

