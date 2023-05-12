FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $154.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

