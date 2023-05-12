FORA Capital LLC Sells 7,836 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Denbury Stock Performance

Denbury stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

