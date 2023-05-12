Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 304,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

NYSE:F opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

