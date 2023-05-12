Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
