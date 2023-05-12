GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

GCMG stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.49. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.45 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 128.58%. As a group, analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

GCMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

