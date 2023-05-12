General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

