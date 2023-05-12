Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $9,281,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genius Sports by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

