Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gogo in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GOGO opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.28. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Gogo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

