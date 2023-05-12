GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.87

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 567155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
GoPro Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a market cap of $592.45 million, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of GoPro
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 335.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoPro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
