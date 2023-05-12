Guggenheim Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $26.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WEN. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

