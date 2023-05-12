HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Axcella Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcella Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health Stock Performance

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcella Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,251,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Axcella Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.