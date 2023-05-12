HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Axcella Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcella Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.
Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
