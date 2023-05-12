HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $328.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.33 million.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 352,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alto Ingredients

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 553,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,270.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $54,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.