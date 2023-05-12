Head-To-Head Analysis: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AERWINS Technologies and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AeroVironment 0 0 4 1 3.20

AERWINS Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.96%. AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $113.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and AeroVironment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $487.12 million 5.56 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -306.26

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AeroVironment.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31% AeroVironment -1.74% 2.21% 1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AeroVironment beats AERWINS Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.