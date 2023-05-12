Head to Head Analysis: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 33.79% 17.63% 1.45% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Security Bancshares pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

29.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $51.10 million 1.99 $15.69 million $1.13 5.26 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.