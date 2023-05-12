Head to Head Contrast: Boxed (BOXDQ) & Its Competitors

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $16.10 billion -$177.94 million 20.03

Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1170 3508 49 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boxed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Boxed’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.52% -51.41% -10.92%

Risk & Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

