Head to Head Contrast: Boxed (BOXDQ) & Its Competitors

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Boxed and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxed
|$177.27 million
|-$69.22 million
|0.00
|Boxed Competitors
|$16.10 billion
|-$177.94 million
|20.03
Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Boxed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Boxed Competitors
|189
|1170
|3508
|49
|2.70
As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Boxed’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxed
|-75.33%
|N/A
|-71.75%
|Boxed Competitors
|-15.52%
|-51.41%
|-10.92%
Risk & Volatility
Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Boxed Company Profile
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
