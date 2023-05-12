Head-To-Head Contrast: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) versus American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.40% 14.85% 2.76% American Homes 4 Rent 21.69% 4.69% 2.76%

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Saul Centers pays out 143.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and American Homes 4 Rent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $246.77 million 3.25 $50.19 million $1.64 20.41 American Homes 4 Rent $1.53 billion 8.26 $273.14 million $0.87 40.22

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Saul Centers and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 8 9 0 2.53

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.44%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

