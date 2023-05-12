Head to Head Survey: BILL (NYSE:BILL) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BILL and WM Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $962.71 million 11.00 -$326.36 million ($2.78) -35.80 WM Technology $215.53 million 0.56 -$115.99 million ($1.31) -0.63

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.8% of BILL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BILL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of WM Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BILL and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 5 15 0 2.67 WM Technology 0 4 2 0 2.33

BILL presently has a consensus target price of $125.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $3.29, suggesting a potential upside of 300.24%. Given WM Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than BILL.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -30.41% -4.85% -2.09% WM Technology -53.81% -25.56% -11.03%

Volatility and Risk

BILL has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

BILL beats WM Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

